Beverley Knight announces huge UK tour: everything you need to know

The iconic singer Beverley Knight MBE has today announced a major UK tour and below is all the information you need.

The Queen of British Soul, Beverley Knight MBE hasannounces a huge UK headline tour for June 2026.

What can we expect from the show?

Called ‘Born to Perform’, orgnaisers say this unique show will be a testament to Bevereley’s incredible talent and much-loved hits.

She will perform her biggest hits as well as favourites from musical theatre and cherished songs which have inspired her journey alongside her legendary live band.

this unique show will also share inspiring stories from Beverley’s life on the stage.

What has Beverley said about her tour?

The 52-year-old star said: “I’m excited to get back on the road but with a different kind of show folk are used to with me,” Beverly said. ‘Born to Perform’ is me taking you on a journey through my life on both music and theatre stages, using my memories and of course my songs. I’m stripping back my sound so the audience can lean in a little closer and really hear my soul.”

When and where can I get tickets?

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale Friday 10th October at 10:00am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Where is Beverley going?

UK TOUR DATES 2026

Tuesday, June 2: Ipswich, Regent

Thursday, June 4: Sheffield, City Hall

Friday, June 5: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, June 6: Blackpool, Opera House

Monday, June 8: Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

Tuesday, June 9: Bath, Forum

Wednes, June 10: Reading, Hexagon

Friday, June 12: Gateshead, Glasshouse Sage 1

Sunday, June 14: Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Tuesday, June 16: Aberdeen, Music Hall

Wednesday, 17 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Friday, June 19 Bristol, Beacon

Saturday, June 20: York, Barbican

Sunday, June 21: London, Eventim Apollo

Tuesday, June 23: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday, June 24: Brighton, Dome

Friday, June 26: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Saturday, June 27: Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Monday, June 29: Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Tuesday, June 30: Wolverhampton, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

More about Beverley

Beverley’s outstanding live performances have gained her a legion of famous fans over the years from David Bowie to Stevie Wonder, she has collaborated on stage and on record with the likes of Prince, Jamiroquai, Bocelli, Take That, Joss Stone & Marvin Gaye.

She has had several Top 10 albums, including the platinum selling Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight and sold over a million albums in the UK, including four gold certified albums.

A British treasure, Beverley was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to British music and charity, has won three MOBO Awards, been nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards 3 times, Best Actress at the Olivier Awards twice, and Best Album at the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Wolverhampton born Knight has also forged a formidable parallel career in theatre.

Already a much revered ‘leading lady’ of West End musicals, she’s just been nominated for Best Female Lead Actor in her first professional play at the Black British Theatre Awards for Marie & Rosetta.

Her incredible performance of the trailblazing ‘Godmother of Rock’n’Roll’ Sister Rosetta Tharpe sees ‘Marie & Rosetta’ transfer to the West End next spring. Her portrayal of Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic won Beverley her first Oliver Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2023.

Other starring roles include in The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Memphis The Musical, the iconic role of Grizabella in Cats at the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and the formidable manager of soul group The Drifters in The Drifters Girl, which was Olivier nominated Best New Musical, and Beverley for Best Actress.

2023 marked Beverley’s milestone birthday which she celebrated with a major sold-out ‘50 tour' and the release of her first new studio album in seven years ‘The Fifth Chapter’.