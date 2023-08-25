The 15-year-old All Hallow’s Catholic School pupil died after being hit by a car in Whitestake in October 2016.

After a first inquest was stopped in September 2021, his family have been fighting for a new date. They still do not have a death certificate.

Mum Tracey Milligan of Buckshaw Village said she has now been given a provisional date by Preston Coroner’s Court of January 15, 16 and 19, 2024.

The late Dylan Crossey

She told the Post: “I have all the time in the world. Unfortunately Dylan’s not coming back, so this takes as long as it takes. It needs to be done properly.”

What’s the background?

Dylan was struck by David Harwood's BMW in Chain House Lane, and left dying in the road.

Mr Harwood of New Longton was previously prosecuted for causing death by dangerous driving and in the alternative causing death by careless driving, but was acquitted.

Tributes to Dylan Crossey on Chain House Lane, Whitestake

A week-long inquest into the events leading up to Dylan's death was sensationally halted when Coroner Dr James Adely referred the matter back to the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting Mr Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.

It followed an application from the teenager’s family for the matter to be reinvestigated in the light of new evidence which came to light during the week of the inquest, including evidence from a reconstruction.