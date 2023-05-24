Dylan, a talented footballer from Buckshaw Village, was killed when his bike was struck in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake, in October 2016, by the BMW of businessman David Harwood.

The lawyer for Dylan’s mum Tracey Millian, claims Mr Harwood had been drinking before the crash, failed to stop and drove to meet a woman he had earlier met online, leaving Dylan dying in the road.

In 2018 Mr Harwood pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and because of a lack of evidence, he was later formally found not guilty of causing Dylan’s death by dangerous or careless driving.

The late Dylan Crossey with his mum Tracey

Mum’s detective work

Unhappy with the outcome, Ms Milligan vowed she will “never give up” in her fight for answers over her son’s death, and has accused Lancashire Police of a catalogue of blunders during its investigation into her son’s death, including failing to obtain CCTV footage or interviewing potential witnesses in the Farmer’s Arms pub where Mr Harwood was drinking before the collision.

Questions have also been raised into why a blood sample from Mr Harwood was taken but not analysed, and why officers didn’t carry out a detailed reconstruction of the collision.

Ms Milligan also turned detective and discovered Mr Harwood was the director of family firm HB Panelcraft, which was founded by his dad and uncle, and which had a contract with Lancashire Police to fix police cars.

The late Dylan Crossey

IOPC

Now The IOPC has stepped in to examine Lancashire Constabulary’s handling of the hit-and-run, having obtained a ‘substantial amount of material’ relating to the police investigation.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We received a mandatory referral from the force in November 2021, following the decision of the coroner to suspend the inquest into Dylan’s death.

"We have obtained a substantial amount of material relating to the police investigation and spoken to several witnesses as part of our enquiries, which are ongoing.

"Three officers have been served notices that they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct. This relates to allegations they may have provided misleading information about the investigation to the Crown Prosecution Service. We are also investigating allegations all three failed to properly record, retain and reveal information relevant to the police investigation.

"We have provided the complainant with regular updates about our progress and will continue to keep them, and the force, informed.

“Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.”

Inquest

An inquest into Dylan’s death was dramatically stopped in September 2021 when coroner Dr James Adeley ordered a reinvestigation into the case.

Dr Adeley referred the matter back to the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider prosecuting driver David Harwood for gross negligence manslaughter.

However, just days before Christmas 2021, Dylan’s family were left reeling when it was announced that the CPS would not be pursuing the case.