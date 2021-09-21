The hearing started on Monday at County Hall in Preston and is expected to last five days.

It has taken almost five years to get the matter before a jury at the Coroner’s Court – an inquest was first opened and adjourned in November 2016.

Coroner Dr Adeley told the jury of seven men and four women that an inquest was not about apportioning blame. It was purely a fact-finding exercise, he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Crossey was out with friends when he was hit by a car

“There are no formal allegations before the court, no prosecution, no trial, no defence, no guilt. The purpose is to establish, as far as the evidence allows. How, and by what means a person came by their death.”

Dylan and a pal had been out with friends in Longton on the night it happened and were cycling home at around 11pm.

They were both wearing dark clothes and their bikes did not have lights. They rode down Royalty Lane and turned left unto Wham Lane.

Dylan Crossey pictured with his mum Tracey Milligan

Court document state Tuesday's hearing will include testimony from the brother of the driver of the car which hit Dylan.