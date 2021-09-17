Dylan Crossey in his school uniform.

Dylan, a talented footballer and pupil at Penwortham’s All Hallow’s High School, died after being hit by a car in Chain House Lane, Whitestake, in October 2016.

His mum, Tracey Milligan from Buckshaw Village, has been fighting for an inquest ever since, in order to find out key facts leading up to her son’s death and because she cannot get a death certificate until it has taken place.

There have been several delays in scheduling the inquest including evidence gathering and due to the pandemic.

In 2018, motorist David Harwood was formally acquitted of causing the death of Dylan by dangerous driving at Preston Session’s House due to lack of evidence.

But questions have been raised about the relationship between Mr Harwood and the Lancashire Police force, and whether that was a factor in the investigation after it came to light that he is a 25 per cent shareholder in HP Panel Craft Ltd, a vehicle repair company that had a contract with Lancashire Constabulary to repair their vehicles at the time.

Questions have also been raised as to why the police failed to test blood samples from driver Mr Harwood for drug or alcohol consumption.

The inquest will also cover the routes taken by Dylan before the incident, the road surface, position of street lighting, the condition of his bike, and the speed of the BMW that hit him, as well as the actions of driver Mr Harwood.