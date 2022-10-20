Rob Theile who runs the Sitting Goose in Lea Lane, Bartle, has hit out at "incredibly bad planning" after being notified the the road outside his pub is to be dug up- even though a connecting road is still closed and overdue for reopening.

Mr Theile says he's been losing between £10,000 and £15,000 a month in trade since LCC began digging roads in the area up because of the new Preston West Distributor Road (PWDR).

He said he was told roadworks in Bartle Lane would be finished by September 26, but the road is still needs surfacing. He claims that customers have been forced to make long detours to get to the pub since 2020.

To add to the highway headache, over the next two weeks, United Utilities will be installing pipework to supply new housing developments with clean water along Lea Lane.

Mr Theile said: "It's a mess, they’re not managing it well. Already the roadworks are over-running, and now this."

He added: "The road (Bartle Lane) is done, it just needs tarmacing.

"Customers are cheesed off. Some can get down on bikes, but for taxis, it's a very expensive detour. The fuel use caused by all this is ridiculous.

"And it's not just that, this is a waste of tax payers' money."

October half term

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "The work has been scheduled to minimise disruption due to lower traffic levels during October half term.

“We always try to work with utilities companies to plan combined road closures in order to prevent disruption where we can. In this instance, United Utilities were unable to align the work with the existing project timetables.

"Residents and businesses were informed by our construction partner, Costain, of the recent closure of Lea Lane, which allowed us to form a new junction with the realigned Bartle Lane.

"United Utilities are responsible for informing residents and businesses affected by their work. United Utilities have advised us they will be in contact with local residents and businesses to inform them about the work being undertaken on Lea Lane."