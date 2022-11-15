Stephen Helm, 51, who lost 11-year-old mini Yorkshire Terrier Zoey to cancer last Monday, lost his other Yorkshire Terrier - 12-year-old Lily after she was mauled by what he believes to have been a grey Staffordshire Bull Terrier last Friday near the walkway near St Peter and Paul's Church. He is now looking for the public’s help in finding the dog and its owner.

Here is what a selection of Post readers had to say:

Lisa Marie: “So sorry to read this, absolutely tragic.”

Stephen Helm from Preston, who lost two dogs in one week - the first to cancer and the second to a vicious attack, is asking for the public's help in finding the other dog and its owner

Karen Bamber: “Is there no cctv cameras in the area. I hope they catch him. I'm always cautious when I'm out with my dog. It should have been on a lead.”

Emma Louise: “So sorry, this is awful.”

Peter Ogden: “Heartbreaking - feel for the family of the poor little dog.”

Michelle Marshall-Porter: “Oh your poor furbabies just heartbreaking.”

Yorkshire Terrier Lily who was mauled by another dog, believed to have been a staffie, had to be euthanised last Friday afternoon at Oakhill Vets

Sarah Peckett: “How awful.”

Lisa Hall: “This is awful. I feel so sorry for this man.”

Paula Shaw: “Heartbreaking.”

Josh Dawson: “It’s not about the breed or type of dog its how they are trained. It is going to get to the point where dog owners, no matter what, will have to have insurance and have to go through training to be able to have any sort of dog. “

Lauren Hook-Dale: “No such thing as a bad dog it's a bad owner.”

Elizabeth Davies: “Absolutely heartbreaking, so sorry for your loss.”

Amy Louise Caine: “When will the police step up?”

Ruth Ratcliffe: “So sorry to read this. My dog was viciously attacked entirely unprovoked in Preston whilst we were on a walk and he required extensive life saving surgery.”

Rob Moss: “Shame about this it's always a risk with small type dogs I always fear this will happen to my old ageing dog I've had a few close calls to with out of control or loose dogs this year.”