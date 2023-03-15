Penwortham-based group DLN have danced their way to the World Championships this May and are in desperate need of fundraising to get there. The dance school which was founded by 22-year-old Demi-Leigh Naylor in 2019 and caters for ages four to 18, will see two teams – Tinytrons and Minitrons and soloists head out in May. Even more impressive is the fact that Tinytrons (ages four to seven) are the newest addition to the dance family and in September last year the award-winning Minitrons (ages six to nine) performed on stage with British UK garage and hip hop group So Solid Crew 21 years of 21 seconds tour.

Demi-Leigh told the Post: “Recently my dance school with dancers from as young as four and up to age 15 have qualified to represent England in the European Championships in May. We have also had many soloists, duos and trios qualify. We have successfully raised enough money for the flights and are continuing to raise more to fund the rest. We’ve never had this many kids qualify for it before. Watching how much dance empowers our children. These children are already amazing at such a young age along with their drive, passion and commitment to dancing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DLN Dance Minitrons (ages six to nine) pictured with hip hop group So Solid Crew who they performed on stage with last year. They will now go on to compete in the World Championships in Germany in May

With over 50 trophies and counting, the small, but mighty dance school is no stranger to competing and collecting awards – the most recent being the Minitrons and Tinytrons being crowned UDO north west street dance champions, alongside Blackpool Pleasure Beach late night live winners in 2022 which they won £500.

Demi-Leigh added: “It’s more than a dance school, it's a family. We all support each other, from parents, grandparents, dancers and teachers. We all want to see every individual dancer succeed in their own way, at their own pace. I am a only 22 years old and this is the beginning for me my schools. We have been working round the clock to ensure everything is ready for Germany so we hope to do England proud in May.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE.

Demi Naylor DLN Dance School in Preston with dancers as young as four has recently qualified to represent England in the EU Championships in May. Two teams will be heading to Germany

Ruby Donelan-Wright and Chloe Williams-Theaker who will be heading to Germany as a duo

The Tinytrons team which will be heading to Germany

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad