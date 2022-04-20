Founder of RocNRole Robert Gallichan from Whittle-le-Woods in Chorley set up the online game last week with live tests via streaming service Twitch with a group of friends and wants to inspire new players.

With the official launch next month, the 30-year-old said: "For the past four years I've been creating my own secondary world, which is still constantly growing and developing. I wanted to start sharing it with others.

"Twitch, which was originally a streaming site for gamers, is now also used as a music platform amongst other things.

Dungeons and Dragons Master Robert Gallichan

"I started devising a plan to bring it to life online at the beginning of lockdown as something to do and it progressed from there."

For those not in the know, set in a fantasy world of swords and sorcery, Dungeons and Dragons is a game about telling stories fuelled entirely by one's imagination and transforming into a character.

It’s about picturing a crumbling castle in a darkening forest and imagining how a fantasy adventurer might react to the challenges that scene presents.

You can also explore the world of Dungeons and Dragons through any of the novels written by its fantasy authors, as well as engaging board games and immersive video games.

The RocNRole Dungeons and Dragons team

Robert, who is also the Dungeon Master, meaning he is in charge of the games played, added: "From an outsider’s perspective, if you could view Ark’ala like a marble it would look quite peculiar.

"A world split in two. The opposing hemispheres are held together by The Divine Chains. Big clunky chains that bite into the ground on either side, with oceans flowing past like waterfalls."

Explaining how he came to love all things make-believe, he added: "A few weeks after my wife Katy and I were married four years ago we were introduced to the game by a friend and our love of it just stemmed from there."

One of the make believe scenarios which included a battleship

He is also currently in the process of writing a fantasy novel, which he hopes to finalise by the end of the month, described as "adventurous, immersive and arcane".

"I have been writing this novel about creating this world which I started about five years ago and have adapted it to Dungeons and Dragons.

"The pictures for the novel are drawn by myself and my wife Katy.

"We will be getting a professional artist when we're closer to the book release but we enjoy drawing as a pastime and it helps us get a clear image."

The images of the girl named Talucia Bondere are sketches and ideas from Robert's upcoming novel

How many can play? "It is completely unlimited. Currently we have six players but are looking to expand on this."

If you would like to find out more about the online game, which is held every Wednesday from 7pm on Twitch CLICK HERE.

Further information can also be found on the Facebook page HERE.

Launched in February 2006, Dungeons and Dragons is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game developed by Turbine for Microsoft Windows and OS X.

