Bowland Beer Hall scooped the prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

The awards aim to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

Bowland Beer Hall in Clitheroe was one of the big winner at the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

The announcement of this year’s 94 county winners, listed below, shows the level of quality being delivered to pub and bar visitors every day of the week.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square on Wednesday, June 22.

At the grand final, 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

“Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event. “With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question. These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!”