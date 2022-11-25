Dispersal order issued by Preston Police following reports of teens in balaclavas running amok
A dispersal notice was issued by police in Preston following reports of youths running around wearing balaclavas and committing crime and anti-social behaviour.
In a bid to combat anti-social behaviour in the City Centre, the order was put in place at 5:50pm on Thursday evening (November 24) which later expired at 11:59pm. A spokesperson for the force said that they had received concern from members of the public: “We have received reports of youths running around wearing balaclavas and committing crime and anti-social behaviour. “As a result of this and recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the City Centre from the public and local businesses, Inspector Bernie Coburn has authorised a dispersal notice under Section 34 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. Preston Police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and we will take robust action against those responsible to protect the public and allow people to feel safe in our City Centre.
The powers allow a constable to direct any individual to leave the specified area if they suspect them of having contributed or being likely to contribute to harassment, alarm or distress of the public, or the occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder.
The mapped area runs east from Preston Prison, along London road, south west along Queen Street/Avenham Lane/Ribblesdale Place/East Cliffe, then along Butler Street/Corporation Street and then north east along Ringway and continuing along the A59 back to the Prison.