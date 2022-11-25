In a bid to combat anti-social behaviour in the City Centre, the order was put in place at 5:50pm on Thursday evening (November 24) which later expired at 11:59pm. A spokesperson for the force said that they had received concern from members of the public: “We have received reports of youths running around wearing balaclavas and committing crime and anti-social behaviour. “As a result of this and recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the City Centre from the public and local businesses, Inspector Bernie Coburn has authorised a dispersal notice under Section 34 Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. Preston Police will not tolerate anti-social behaviour and we will take robust action against those responsible to protect the public and allow people to feel safe in our City Centre.