Police were called to reports the body of a man had been found in the woods off The Green at around 1pm on Wednesday (November 23).

Officers attended the scene and subsequently launched an enquiry to confirm the identity of the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, and to trace his next of kin.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although at this time there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The body of a man was found in the woods off The Green in Ribbleton, prompting an investigation by Lancashire Police (Credit: Google)

No further details were released.

The area remained cordoned off on Thursday afternoon (November 24), with eyewitnesses describing a large police presence in and around the woods.