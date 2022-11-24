Man’s body found in Ribbleton woodland as Lancashire Police launch investigation into ‘unexplained’ death
The body of a man was found in a wooded area in Ribbleton, prompting a police investigation to confirm the cause of his death and his identity.
Police were called to reports the body of a man had been found in the woods off The Green at around 1pm on Wednesday (November 23).
Officers attended the scene and subsequently launched an enquiry to confirm the identity of the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, and to trace his next of kin.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although at this time there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
No further details were released.
The area remained cordoned off on Thursday afternoon (November 24), with eyewitnesses describing a large police presence in and around the woods.
An underwater search team was also reportedly seen nearby in Village Drive.