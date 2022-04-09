Jonathan Simpson from That Life with Gillian Rabbett, Derian House's Events and Legacies Marketing Coordinator.

Derian House's ‘charity shop lock-in’: these are the pictures from the fun night at their Preston store

On Thursday (April 7), Derian House Charity Shop in Preston held a ‘lock-in’ to promote sustainable shopping and raise funds for the children’s hospice.

By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th April 2022, 4:02 pm

The RSVP event was attended by students, influencers and general fashion lovers from in and around the city.

Starting from 7:30pm, the evening involved games, music, food and drink, plus plenty of shopping of course!

Take a look at some of the photos from the night below, and you can read more about the event and it’s aims here.

1. Shoppers with their scenarios.jpg

Shoppers with their scenario, given as part of a shopping challenge game called 'Charity Shop Challenge'.

Photo: Derian House

2. Charity Shop Challenge Day to Night look cashsaveremma.jpg

Charity Shop Challenge: Day to Night look by Instagram influencer cashsaveremma

Photo: Derian House

3. Alanarosemusician performing.jpg

Musician Alana Rose performing.

Photo: Derian House

4. image1 (29).jpeg

Instagram influencer Robyn Elphick shopping. Instagram account: robynnmia.

Photo: Derian House

