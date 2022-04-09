Derian House's ‘charity shop lock-in’: these are the pictures from the fun night at their Preston store

The RSVP event was attended by students, influencers and general fashion lovers from in and around the city.
Starting from 7:30pm, the evening involved games, music, food and drink, plus plenty of shopping of course!
Take a look at some of the photos from the night below, and you can read more about the event and it’s aims here.
1. Shoppers with their scenarios.jpg
Shoppers with their scenario, given as part of a shopping challenge game called 'Charity Shop Challenge'.
Photo: Derian House
2. Charity Shop Challenge Day to Night look cashsaveremma.jpg
Charity Shop Challenge: Day to Night look by Instagram influencer cashsaveremma
Photo: Derian House
3. Alanarosemusician performing.jpg
Musician Alana Rose performing.
Photo: Derian House
4. image1 (29).jpeg
Instagram influencer Robyn Elphick shopping. Instagram account: robynnmia.
Photo: Derian House