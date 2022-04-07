Derian House Charity Shop in Preston are hosting a charity shop lock-in tonight to promote sustainability and raise funds for the hospice

They hope the fashion event will entice new audiences to buy second hand items who had not considered it before, whilst also supporting the hospice’s work.

Starting from 7pm, attendees will have a chance to exclusively shop the store’s range, but there will also be fun shopping challenges (such as dress for an occasion), free goodies, pizza, and drinks providing by Hartleys Wine Bar.

Gillian Rabbett, the Events and Legacies Marketing Cooridnator at Derian House said: “In terms of tick tock and Instagram at the moment, charity shop hauls are getting a lot of publicity, it's quite high on fashion bloggers agenda to show that they shop sustainably.

Staff and volunteers at Derian House are getting ready for their 'lock in' event, inviting students and influences into the Derian House charity shop on Fishergate, to promote sustainability and raise funds for the charity. L-R: Karen Radford, Karen Switzer, Karen Birch, Jade Morris and Laura Parkinson.

“Also those vintage and quirky finds are popular, so we have a great selection of stuff donated to us, and we just want to show off what we can do and how we can play a part in that.

“So we've organised this event, to boost the publicity of our shops, and just show off what amazing things we have on offer and also sustainable shopping in general.”

Derian House has five shops in total, and they have chosen to hold the lock-in at the Preston store to attract the city’s students and influencers, who have both responded well to the event.

It has even attracted support from online fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing, who have donated goodie bags for attendees.

All the money raised from the RSVP night will go towards supporting the work that Derian House does.

Gillian added: “Retail is a large part of the income for our hospice, we only get 12% of our funding provided by the government, so we’re having to raised a large amount of the money that we need- it costs 5 million pounds each year to run the services here at Darien.