News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

All Hallow's Catholic High School pupils take on 'Frozen' for a school production this week

Take a look at the fabulous cast performing in a Penwortham secondary school production this week.

By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago

Running between Monday, February 9 to Thursday, February 9, pupils at All Hallows Catholic High School will be performing the musical ‘Frozen’ at 7:30pm each nignt in the Arts Theatre.

Featuring two casts, the production involves nearly a hundred pupils, with the help of staff and parents.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at the school office by popping in, phoning 01772746121 or emailing [email protected]

The Post’s photographer was invited to capture the cast before their first show:

1. Frozen at All Hallows

The cast from Penwortham All Hallows Catholic High School's Frozen production

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Frozen at All Hallows

Olaf

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Frozen at All Hallows

Elsa and Anna

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Frozen at All Hallows

Cast of the production

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
PenworthamTickets