Take a look at the fabulous cast performing in a Penwortham secondary school production this week.

Running between Monday, February 9 to Thursday, February 9, pupils at All Hallows Catholic High School will be performing the musical ‘Frozen’ at 7:30pm each nignt in the Arts Theatre.

Featuring two casts, the production involves nearly a hundred pupils, with the help of staff and parents.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at the school office by popping in, phoning 01772746121 or emailing [email protected]

The Post’s photographer was invited to capture the cast before their first show:

