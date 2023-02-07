All Hallow's Catholic High School pupils take on 'Frozen' for a school production this week
Take a look at the fabulous cast performing in a Penwortham secondary school production this week.
By Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago
Running between Monday, February 9 to Thursday, February 9, pupils at All Hallows Catholic High School will be performing the musical ‘Frozen’ at 7:30pm each nignt in the Arts Theatre.
Featuring two casts, the production involves nearly a hundred pupils, with the help of staff and parents.
Tickets cost £10 and are available at the school office by popping in, phoning 01772746121 or emailing [email protected]
The Post’s photographer was invited to capture the cast before their first show:
Page 1 of 6