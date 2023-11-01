News you can trust since 1886
Derian House: How a HGV trailer going up and down the M6 will raise money for Chorley children's hospice

A vibrant new trailer designed by the children of Derian House Children’s Hospice has been unveiled this week.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:20 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:11 GMT
Tiger Trailers of Cheshire wanted to join in with the hospice’s 30th anniversary celebrations with their ‘Hire it for Derian’ campaign.

These are 30 heart-warming stories of Derian’s 30 years

The company’s birthday-themed trailer features a QR code to encourage donations when out on the road, and Tiger Trailers will be donating the proceeds from those who loan the truck – taking it high and low across the country.

Delilah spots herself on the trailer.
Delilah spots herself on the trailer.
Children from the hospice beamed when they saw that their designs had been brought to life at the official unveiling of the new trailer.

And that’s not all, the youngsters had the chance to meet two very special guests - Derian House’s mascot, Danni, and Tiger Trailers’ very own Tiger Ted.

One youngster, Mia, displayed a huge smile when she spotted her own design on the side of the trailer.

Mia has a life-limiting condition and has been visiting Derian House for two years, along with her mum Jennifer Ellis.

Freddie takes to trucker life.
Freddie takes to trucker life.
Jennifer, of Swinton, Manchester, said: “I love the new Derian House trailer! I think it’s brilliant that Tiger Trailers have used the designs made by Derian children because it makes it so much more personal. It’s a really nice touch. I loved seeing Mia’s design on there. I’m sure it will catch everyone’s attention on its travels - the more people that know about Derian House and the more people that donate, the better. It’s an incredible place.”

Derian House is a charity that looks after 400 children with life-limiting conditions from across the North West.

Alison Cartwright, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Tiger Trailers, said: “We are all overwhelmed by the final design – the children’s artwork is amazing. We just know that anyone who looks at this trailer will be moved by what Derian House does for its families. We hope it will raise plenty of vital funding for this fantastic charity.”

It will cost £6 million to run services at Derian House in 2023, with all money coming from donations.

To make a donation to the campaign, visit: https://justgiving.com/page/hireitforderian

