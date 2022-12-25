A Deputy Head Girl of a school in Blackpool who sent an email to a teacher 'scolding' him over not offering up any Yorkshire puddings for their Christmas lunch has triumphed by having them placed on the menu for all children next year.

Showing that Yorkshire puddings are not to be 'trifled' with, the Flakefleet Primary School pupil, whose real name will remain anonymous like all good superheroes, spoke for lots of children everywhere in expressing her concern in an email to the 'Chief Elf' of the school Dave McPartlin in which a hilarious email exchange ensued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The email read: "Dear Mr McPartlin. I am emailing you (from my mum's email) to register a complaint with our Christmas dinner. I'm sure you will agree Yorkshire puddings are the food of Gods, therefore should be shared amongst ALL individuals. However our Christmas dinner as pupils of Flakefleet Primary School did NOT contain Yorkshire puddings! However, adults had them on their plates. It is my belief that this action by the school was extremely cruel and callous. Therefore, as Deputy Head Girl I am requesting future Christmas dinners contain Yorkshire puddings for ALL!"

A Deputy Head Girl of a Flakefleet School in Blackpool who sent an email to a teacher 'scolding' him over not offering up any Yorkshire puddings for their Christmas lunch has triumphed by having them placed on the menu for all children next year.

Seeing the funny side, 'Chief Elf' replied that he would take the matter very serious and apologised for the lack of Yorkshire puddings and jested that he would hold those responsible for the mishap to account.

He said: "I am in full agreement that they are the food of Gods and up there with Nutella and milkshakes in the league of unbeatable foodstuffs. I am happy to meet with the kitchen staff and kick off, if you find this agreeable? I could even sack them, but before Christmas, that feels a little unreasonable and we still need two days of food. As a school we pride ourselves on fixing our mistakes and would appreciate any opportunity to do so. I will be putting myself on the naughty step and making myself go to bed early. I hope you find this consequence appropriate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citing she was "very happy" that both parties agreed on the matter at hand, the banter continued with the school girl arranging a meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire pudding aka the food of Gods anyone?

She added: "I do not feel that kicking off with the kitchen staff would be very fair. Maybe just a nice talking to. I also don't think sacking them would be suitable. I would be happy to come to a meeting with you when you are free. I believe a better consequence for you would be to finally have our official rematch dance off, with music of my choice in front of the assembly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding, 'Chief Elf' aka Bossman added that, given the sensitivity of the concerns raised, he did not think meeting at the school gates the Yorkshire-pudding loving student had put forward, would be a particularly good idea and other children might get involved resulting in him having to wear "body armour and a Nerf gun just in case".

Replying to the dance off he said: "I do worry how you will deal with another defeat and have pre-booked you some time with our Nuture team and some snuggles with Mabel the dog in anticipation of a second loss in our epic dancing duals. I may be getting old but, as you will soon find, I still have all the moves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of the meeting the snack of choice was many Yorkshire puddings - all cooked to perfection, both parties were then able to come to an agreed arrangement on how to move forward and Yorkshire-pudding gate was finally put to bed and all was right with the world again just in time for Christmas!