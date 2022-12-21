As Christmas fast approaches, not everyone is able to afford a meal or even have anyone to spend it with.
But there are plenty of organisations – both public and private – that want to do their bit to help any struggling during the Christmas period.
Here are some of the places in Lancashire that are offering up free meals to the homeless, people struggling with money and those who may be lonely at Christmas.
1. St George's Church in Preston
The church on George's Road Preston, (PR1 2NP) will be holding a Christmas Day lunch from 12 noon until 4pm for people who will be alone. Call 01772 755125 or email [email protected]
Photo: UGC
2. The Haven in Preston
Located at Blanche Street Aston-on-Ribble, Preston (PR2 2RL) will be open every day from Christmas Eve to New Year's Day from 10.45am until 10.15pm
Photo: UGC
3. Roast in Preston
The Orchard Street takeaway, Preston, will once again be feeding the homeless and emergency service workers from 11am until 3pm on Christmas Day
Photo: UGC
4. Islington House in Blackburn
Located on Bolton Road, Blackburn, the house is run by the Ashley Foundation and will be providing a free Christmas dinner to anyone who is sleeping rough and has nowhere to go on Christmas Day. Lunch will be served between 1.30pm and 3pm and is being supported by kind-hearted volunteers who will be helping serve the food on the day.
Photo: UGC