The date demolition work could start on three high-rise blocks of flats has been announced.

The future of Carlisle House, Lincoln House and Richmond House off Avenham Lane has been under threat since cladding had to be removed following the Grenfell fire.

Owners the Onward Group consulted with 180 tenants, and last year decided to knock them down and replace them with modern homes.

Now The Onward Group has made a Prior Notification Submission for the demolition of as well as a single storey office building.

The three flats in the foreground of the photo. The more yellow-coloured block is unaffected.

They want to know whether prior approval of the council will be required over the method of demolition – which is proposed to start from March 11, 2024.

How would the demolition be done?

In a letter to the planning department, Onward say the demolition would be done by ‘top down’ dismantling of the panelised structure using scaffolding and a tower crane, before the restoration of the site to a Brownfield vacant land for future redevelopment.

Richmond House will be the first to be knocked down before moving on the Carlisle and Lincoln.

Why are they doing this?

Having been built in the 1960s, the tower blocks require major improvements and Onward say that “whilst refurbishment would improve the flats, even with significant investment these would not match new build standards.”

The intention is to replace the flats with modern, affordable houses.

What about the residents?

Onward has previously said that households would be spoken to on an individual basis about the rehousing process.

Last year a spokesman said: “A comprehensive package of support will be provided to residents which will include guidance around finding a new home and bidding on properties, compensation and practical help around packing up and moving belongings.”

When the Post spoke to residents about the plans, there were mixed feelings.

One resident of Richmond House today said: “I’m buzzing! They’re not up to date, not up to standard at all.

"It’s £430 a month for a pokey two-bed flat, so it’s not cheap either.

"I’ll be glad to see the back of them.”