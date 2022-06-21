The flats in Avenham comprise of a number of high-rise blocks – Richmond, Lincoln and Carlisle House - and many smaller flats dotted around the area. They were built in the 1960s and are still standing in the Queen Street estate of Preston. With these images we look at the changing face of the flats over the years. Do they bring back memories for you? Let us know. READ MORE: Memories of Moor Lane flats. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Back to Broughton High School. MORE MEMORIES: Friargate in the 80s