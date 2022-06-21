The flats in Avenham comprise of a number of high-rise blocks – Richmond, Lincoln and Carlisle House - and many smaller flats dotted around the area. They were built in the 1960s and are still standing in the Queen Street estate of Preston. With these images we look at the changing face of the flats over the years. Do they bring back memories for you? Let us know. READ MORE: Memories of Moor Lane flats. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Back to Broughton High School. MORE MEMORIES: Friargate in the 80s
This image is undated but is an atmospheric shot showing the maisonettes and the tower blocks in the distance
Looking towards some of the maisonettes in Avenham - note the underpass giving access to other parts of the estate
The newly-built £4,000 corporation flats in Oxford Street, Avenham, pictured here in 1967
A view of some of the maisonettes which feature in the Avenham estate, with the soaring tower blocks in the background
