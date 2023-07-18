On Friday, July 21, UCLan’s dementia research experts will be joined by internationally renowned dementia researcher and neurologist Professor Russell Swerdlow, from University of Kansas in the USA, for a series of seminars and networking sessions that are open to the public.

It is UCLan’s first ever dementia research event for the general public, where experts in this field will explain advancements in research and medical treatments.

The university says it is proud of its dementia-related research and has published several papers linking gum disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Local community invited to UCLan event to learn more about Dementia developments and speak to experts. Image: David Sinclair on Unsplash

Visitors can learn more about this and other dementia-related research at the event, which has been organised by UCLan neuroscientist Dr Vassilis Beglopoulos and UCLan’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Enterprise Professor StJohn Crean.

Vassilis said: “Currently, around 900,000 people in the UK live with dementia and this figure is only expected to rise in the future.

“Research into the cause and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia is an evolving area and it’s important that any breakthroughs are communicated early. We want to give the local public real-time access to the latest developments.”

The free event will take place in Darwin Building on the Preston Campus between 4.00pm – 8.30pm, with people free to drop-in anytime throughout the event to attend their chosen sessions.

Members of the public are welcome to speak to UCLan researchers between 5.00pm – 6.00pm where posters summarising their research will be on display, as well as at a networking reception at the end of the event at 7:30-8:30pm.