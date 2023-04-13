News you can trust since 1886
Death inquest: the outcome of every coroners' inquest hearing in Preston this week

The coroners service carries out a vital democratic function investigating deaths in Preston and across the UK.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

Every week coroners’ courts carry out vital investigations into unexplained, violent or unnatural deaths. Inquests are carried out in public and are held in a coroners court, however, they are not courts of law and no-one is on trial.

A coroner will examine all deaths in their jurisdiction of unknown cause, violent or unnatural deaths and deaths that occur in custody.

Why are inquests held?

Preston Coroner's CourtPreston Coroner's Court
Preston Coroner's Court
The purpose of the inquest is to find out who the deceased person was and how, when and where they died and to provide the details needed for their death to be registered. An inquest is not a trial and it is not the coroner’s job to deal with questions of civil or criminal liability. Possible conclusions include: natural causes, accident, suicide, unlawful or lawful killing, industrial disease, and open conclusions where there is insufficient evidence for any other conclusion. Narrative conclusions, which are a short statement of facts found proved, can also be made.

Inquests in Preston on the week of April 10

There have been nine inquests held in the week of April 10 in Preston at the coroners court on Faraday Drive, Preston. Here is a brief summary of the coroner’s verdict for each inquest.

Tuesday, April 11

  • Adian Robert Allen - died on the 5th December 2022 at the Royal Preston Hospital, Preston, from sepsis contributed to by community acquired pneumonia and methadone use.
  • Margaret Edna Gordon - died at her Care Home on 18th January 2023 from frailty having suffered a fractured hip in a fall on 9th November 2022 which required surgery
  • Sarah Jane Graham - misadventure
  • Olive May Hayes - died on the 14th December 2022 at Bank House Care Home, Shard Road, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde. Mrs HAYES had Alzheimer's disease and sustained a fractured neck of femur following an unwitnessed fall at her care home on the 11th November 2022 which was surgically repaired on the 12th November 2022. Mrs Hayes subsequently returned to her care home but continued to deteriorate until her death.
  • Joshua Alan Morrissey - Suicide
  • David Jeffrey Turner - Drug related

Wednesday, April 12

  • Anthony Owen Dennis - who suffered from a number of co morbidities died on 16th June 2022 at Royal Preston Hospital from an infection having been admitted to hospital on 11th June 2022 with a significant pressure ulcer.
  • James Cameron Reece - suicide.
