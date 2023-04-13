Every week coroners’ courts carry out vital investigations into unexplained, violent or unnatural deaths. Inquests are carried out in public and are held in a coroners court, however, they are not courts of law and no-one is on trial.

Why are inquests held?

The purpose of the inquest is to find out who the deceased person was and how, when and where they died and to provide the details needed for their death to be registered. An inquest is not a trial and it is not the coroner’s job to deal with questions of civil or criminal liability. Possible conclusions include: natural causes, accident, suicide, unlawful or lawful killing, industrial disease, and open conclusions where there is insufficient evidence for any other conclusion. Narrative conclusions, which are a short statement of facts found proved, can also be made.