The teenagers, dressed in black, were openly hanging in and around the boarded off site at the historic St Joseph’s Orphanage on Theatre Street, just off Fishergate, as shoppers walked close by.

Eyewitnesses said the youngsters ran away through a metal door into a derelict building as they walked towards them, with one youth assigned as lookout only running away at the last moment.

On the short video they can can be heard shouting and laughing as they run through the echoing space of fire-impacted buildings next to the dangerous site.

A group of youths were captured running through the derelict St Joseph's Orphanage in Preston on Sunday.

One eyewitness, who saw the youths laughing and screaming at about 2.30pm, said: “I was walking down Fishergate while shopping and happened to look down Theatre Street. It was deserted bar some figures sat the end of the road and I decided to take some photos of the derelict orphanage.

"As I walked the short way down groups of youth ran across the road out from own part of the site and some ran through a forced-open metal door into a side building. One was left as lookout and because I kept my nerve and walked purposefully toward him he eventually lost his nerve and they ran into the building laughing and screaming.

"I glanced through the open door after them and they had gone - it looked extremely dangerous. These kids may have just been mucking about - but with multiple fires recently in Preston - it is worrying.”

An eyewitness captured images and a video of the scene after seeing the youngsters.

A spokesperson from Preston City Council said: “Officers from relevant departments at the City Council are liaising with police and fire service alongside owners of land and derelict sites to reinforce the importance of security and that the overall responsibility lies with them.

"While currently there are a number of street safety officers checking the state and security of derelict buildings on at least a weekly basis, this resource isn’t and shouldn’t be a local authority responsibility in the longer term. Ultimately, we need the building and site owners to play their part in rejuvenating the city centre into a welcoming and growing place.”

St Joseph’s Orphanage, built in 1872, is due to be redeveloped with plans to demolish five buildings on the site and create 67 new homes.

