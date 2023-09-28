Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news comes after a dog owner has been left heartbroken after their four-month old American Akita puppy recently caught the contagious virus which they believe from either Moor Park or Preston Cemetery where they regularly walk. The puppy is now being fed through a tube and monitored in a veterinary hospital.

Confirming the news, a spokesperson from Preston City Council said the dog warden had received a report.

They said: “We have had a report which I followed up with several vets in Preston. One vet confirmed that they have seen a few parvo infections recently and that these cases have been in vaccinated dogs in their first year of life.

Dog owners are being warned to be on their guard after canine parvovirus which causes severe illness and death in dogs has been detected in Lancashire. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk

"There is no further information regarding vaccination batch numbers etc. The same vet stated that cases such as this have not been isolated to the north west as other cases have also been reported in other parts of the country.”

They added: “Although we have nothing to confirm that these cases are connected to our parks or cemetery, raising awareness and reminding people to ensure that their dog is vaccinated against Parvo is always helpful.”

What is Parvovirus?

Parvovirus also known as parvo, canine parvovirus, or CPV, is a highly contagious, potentially fatal illness which attacks the gastrointestinal tract and immune system in dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are the most at risk.

It can be found in almost any environment, but not every dog who comes into contact with the virus becomes infected. Several factors come into play in infection, including the immune status of the dog and the number of viruses the dog is exposed to.

What are the symptoms to look out for?

Symptoms include vomiting (watery, slimy, foamy or milky), diarrhoea (often bloody, foul smelling), loss of appetite, listless or depressed attitude, or a dull, glassy eyed stare. Symptoms come on so quickly that many owners presume their puppy has been poisoned. Puppies and young adults are at a higher risk and must be vaccinated.

What should you do next if you think your dog has contracted it?

Call your vet immediately.

Tell them what symptoms your dog or puppy has and whether or not they've come into contact with a dog with confirmed parvovirus.