Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office from 12noon on Wednesday through to 7am this morning, people were advised of the possible effects of strong and disruptive winds. the storm had not been as severe as anticipated.

The Met Office updated its wind warning as it expected the ‘likelihood of impacts to increase’ as the storm has been officially named as Agnes – the first of the storm naming season which runs from September to August. The wind warning highlighted the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some. Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even the doggos made sure they were well prepared for Storm Agnes with this little guy in his cute yellow raincoat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However as people braced themselves for disruption, the storm had not been as severe as anticipated.

Hour by hour forecast for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday: 11am: Overcast with highs of 15 degrees. 12pm: Overcast with highs of 16 degrees. 1pm: Cloudy with highs of 16 degrees. 2pm to 4pm: Light showers and cloudy with highs of 16 degrees. 5pm and 6pm: Cloudy with light rain and highs of 15 degrees. 7pm to 10pm: Showers and heavy rain with highs of 14 degrees. 11pm and 12am: Light rain, showers and a moderate breeze.