David celebrates 10 years as an author with 20th e-book publication

The 59-year-old from St Annes who formerly worked in cabin crew for British Airways has proved a big hit as a writer of e-books, most of them thrillers and with a following which extends across the globe as far as Australia.

That particular international link is especially appropriate as his latest story, The Final Hours, goes live for his readers, as it introduces a new lead character – Jason Farrell of New South Wales Police, whose beat is a small town about an hour outside Sydney.

It’s a setting David is particularly keen to introduce as he says he had many happy visits to Australia when he was working for BA and would love to return when pandemic rules permit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author David Menon working at his home in St Annes

Farrell is married to Geraldine who is a makeup artist on film and TV sets and they have an 18-year-old daughter called Sapphire.

Farrell doesn’t suffer fools and won’t tolerate any behaviour from his officers that could be deemed as being less than professional. He runs a tight ship even though he’s known as a good manager of people though he doesn’t always go by the rule book.

David is currently working on book two in the series which will be out shortly before Christmas.

“I’ve always wanted to set stories in Australia and I hope people enjoy Farrell and his adventures,” said David.

“I was with BA for 24 years and visited so many wonderful places around the world.

“For 12 years I was the onboard cabin crew manager, taking charge of the cabin crew on Boeing 747 and 777 aircraft for longhaul flights to all corners of the globe.

“I always enjoyed writing and when BA introduced voluntary redundancy in 2009, I took advantage of it so that I could realise my dream of being a full-time writer.

“To create a source of income while I built up my sales I qualified as a teacher of English as a second language.”

Most of his books have been about a Greater Manchester detective called Jeff Barton and that series continues, with the next due out in the summer.

Details of The Final Hours and David’s other books at www.amazon.co.uk

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.