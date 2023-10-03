Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He was also a hugely important figure in the local community, regularly paying visits to local schools and community events within the greater Preston area, to help inspire the next generation to get themselves down to Deepdale, as well as bringing smiles to faces of people of all ages.

Simon said: “The vice chairman phoned me up and said, ‘wev’ve got a new costume and we’re looking for someone stupid to wear it, and we’ve come up with you.

"I think I’m the only mascot that doesn’t dance, and doesn’t sing, I’ve got no moves! They say ‘give us a move’, I haven’t got any moves.

Simon Nash retiring from his role as Deepdale Duck

"I’m the only mascot that speaks, I’ve spoke to hundreds and hundreds of people, their memories are my memories too.”

Simon was an ever present fixture on home matchdays, providing entertainment and the odd moment of mischief for supporters.

Simon said: “When the fans are freezing to death in January, I love it. I must be the warmest person, apart from the players I must be the warmest person in the club. Then in summer, its quite horrendous."

Simon became ill during 2022 which meant he was unable to attend home matches and he has now made the decision to step away from his role.

In a statement Preston North End said the club feel it wouldn’t be right for Deepdale Duck to continue without Simon and so the mascot will be retired.

Talking of his best memories while at the club Simon said: “I remember the year 2000, because we went up. It was party time all over Preston it was fantastic to be a part of the club. It was tremendous.”