Date for Freddie Flintoff's Bullseye reboot confirmed by ITV

ITV has confirmed when the new Bullseye reboot, starring Lancashire’s Freddie Flintoff, will air.

Preston born cricket star turned TV presenter Freddie was in October announced as the new host of the popular gameshow Bullseye.

ITV’s Bullseye, a firm family favourite throughout the eighties and nineties, is returning to the channel again this year with a special Christmas episode.

Although October’s announcement did not confirm the exact date of the Bullseye reboot, it did share that it would just be a one hour special across the Christmas period.

Finally however- in the week of our Freddie’s 47th birthday- ITV has confirmed when audiences can expect to see the highly anticapted show.

Freddie Flintoff will be the host of the Bullseye Christmas episode this year. | Getty/ITV

When will the Bullseye Christmas special air?

According to the Radio Times, ITV has confirmed Bullseye will air on Wednesday December 25 at 5:25pm on ITV1.

With Freddie’s latest show hitting our screens on Christmas Day itself, it looks like the most festive day of the year has a particularly Lancashire dusting this year.

That is because elsewhere on your TV - BBC 1 to be precise - you can expect to watch the premiere of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, an upcoming Netflix film featuring two of the nation’s most iconic characters, first brought to life by Penwortham local Nick Park.

What has Freddie said about his new role?

Back in October, Freddie said: “'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”

This will be 47-year-old Freddie’s first presenting role since he suffered a serious car accident while filming Top Gear in December 2022.

Freddie’s Bullseye performance however does not mark his first return to TV since the accident as Field of Dreams series 2 aired earlier this year, to acclaim.

What can we expect from the Bullseye reboot?

In this brand new Christmas special each playing team will be made up of an amateur dart player, known as the ‘thrower’, and their team partner, the ’knower’.

The pair will combine their skills, throwing darts at different game boards, whilst answering questions correctly for ‘points and prizes’.

The one hour programme for ITV was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning ITV and Joe Mace, Entertainment Commissioning Editor ITV.

It will be Executive Produced by Paul McGettigan, Head of Entertainment, 12 Yard Productions.