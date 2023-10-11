Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A firm favourite in the festive calendar, thousands of people are expected for this year's festive lights switch on in Chorley Town centre.

Here’s everything you need to know about festivities.

When is the big switch on?

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley’s very own boxing champion Jack Catterall was chosen to switch on the Christmas lights last year

The event will be taking place on Sunday, November 19, combined with the popular Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market on the same day.

Where will it take place?

Market Street in Chorley town centre.

Who will be switching on the lights?

Chorley’s Christmas lights switch on 2023 will take place next month on Sunday, November 19. Pictured are some of the many people who attended last year's event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No name has been announced as of yet last year’s were switched on by Chorley’s boxing champion Jack Catterall.

Will the ice rink be returning?

The popular Winter Wonderland will be returning for the festive period, featuring the popular real ice rink. The attraction is also expected to offer children’s fairground rides and more.

Will Santa be making an appearance?

Santa will return to his grotto in the historic Astley Hall on Fridays, Saturday and Sundays from December 1-17 (with Friday’s relaxed sessions designed for pre-school and SEN audiences). Visiting Santa will be by pre-booked tickets only, which are expected to go on sale from next Monday (October 16).

Where can I find out information about tickets and prices?

For more information on all of the festivities visit checkoutchorley.com/christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said “We’re delighted to announce our plans for Christmas in Chorley and think we’ve managed to, once again, organise a range of festive things to do for a variety of ages and budgets.

“It’s great to be able to provide things for people to enjoy, but it’s also about generating footfall to the town to help support local traders and to show new visitors our fantastic town so hopefully they’ll return in the future.”

In addition, Cinderella will go to the ball at Chorley Town Hall as this year’s Pantomime, taking place on Sunday, December 17. Tickets for the pantomime are expected to go on sale next Tuesday 17 October.