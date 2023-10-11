Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston Roller Derby are holding their next beginner intake this Sunday (October 15) at 12.50pm at Preston College Sports Hall and are encouraging everyone over the age of 18 to join.

What is roller derby?

It is a fast-paced, full-contact sport played on quad roller skates. Preston Roller Derby is an amateur flat track roller derby league.

Head coach of Preston Roller Derby Bomb Bee is calling on beginners to join the team

The team train at Preston College Sports Hall on St. Vincent’s Road under the guidance of head coach Bomb Bee and welcome anyone 18+ of any gender.

What if I can’t skate?

No experience is necessary. Preston Roller Derby’s beginner program is designed to teach you to skate and to introduce the rules of roller derby at the same time.

What if I don’t have any skates?

You can borrow skates, and the rest of the required kit from us for as long as you need. Wearing something athletic/comfortable is advised (the team recommend no jeans), and to bring a water bottle.

Where do I park?

There is free parking at the college.

If you are interested but not sure about contact and/or skating, non-skating and reffing roles are also available.