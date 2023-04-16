The date has been set for Saturday, June 17 and the theme will be Music Through The Decades.

Entrance to Worden Park, centrepiece venue for the Festival, which last year attracted thousands of visitors after its break for the pandemic, will once again be free, thanks to the support of South Ribble Borough Council.

What are the highlights to look out for?

A scene from a previous Leyland Festival

The Festival will be sponsored by Jurassic Earth featuring one of their large interactive dinosaurs and there will be a wide range of fun things to make and do including

Forest and den building workshops, crafts to make and take away, storytelling workshops, magic show, bouncy Castle and inflatable play, face painting, a local community stand and DJ workshop.

Close by will be the afternoon tea marquee, offering a wide range of refreshments. It’s a fund raiser for Leyland Town Team, with all monies raised donated to the Leyland Christmas Light Switch On event.

New for this year is the Quiet Zone, a designated space that everyone including children can retreat to when they might feel overwhelmed and overloaded in what tends to be a noisy environment.

It will offer space to stay calm, take a short time out and catch your breath.

The zone is close to the archway entrance to Worden Park and there will also be opening earlier from 11am for those families needing to avoid the busy time

There will be much more disabled parking this year and there are plans to have free water points to refill containers.

All free activities are on a first come first served basis and will close at 4.30pm

What do the organisers say?

Leyland Festival chairman Martin Carlin said: “For 2023 we really have listened to the feedback & just one of the things that is new is that we are expanding the range of children’s activities for families visiting this year”.

“Committee members have been working hard to create a new “Family Fiesta Fun Zone”.