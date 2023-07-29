Police were called to a flat in Regent Street, Lancaster, at 11.04am on Tuesday to reports 50-year-old Damian had been found deceased within the property.

A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and established that Damian died as a result of multiple injuries.

Police have released this CCTV showing the last known moments of Damian Jackson before his untimely death

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Poilce said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with Damian’s family at this time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and specialist officers, including crime scene investigators and forensic experts, remain at Damian’s flat. They will be there for a considerable period of time as they carefully conduct their work.

“Residents will have noticed an increased police presence in the area as we carry out house to house and CCTV enquiries.

“The CCTV still attached shows Damian in Aldi on Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, at 10.18am on Sunday (July23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We specifically want to hear from anybody who saw or spoke with him after that time. We also want to hear from you if you saw anything unusual or suspicious in or around Regent Street between Sunday morning and Tuesday.”

Anyone with information can phone101 – quoting log 0535 of July 25, 2023. Alternatively, you can Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.