Murder probe launched after man, 50, found dead

A murder probe has been launched after a 50-year-old man was found dead in a flat.

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 11.04am on Tuesday, July 25, to a report of a sudden death at a flat in Regent Street, Lancaster.

The body of 50-year-old Damian Jackson was found at the property.

Mr Jackson’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted and the cause of death has been confirmed as multiple injuries.

Witnesses or people with information are being urged to come forward.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Do you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 9am on Sunday 23rd July and around 11am on Tuesday 25th July?

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the Regent Street area?

"Do you know Damian and could help us in understanding what has happened?"

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident Team, said hger team were working 'tirelessly' to find those responisble.

She said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Damian’s family at this distressing time.

“If anybody has any information which they think would help our enquiries, I ask them to please get in contact as soon as possible.

“Someone will know the reasons why Damian was attacked in this violent way and I urge them to come forward.

“We are working hard to identify who is responsible.”