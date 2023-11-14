Dachshund owners invited to meet Santa Paws at special sausage dog party with unlimited puppuccinos and treats
Located at the Barton Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena, Bilsborrow Lane, Preston, this Saturday (November 18), the party is open to all dachshunds and their owners and includes an hour of off-lead play time in the indoor arena as well as a chance tt the real Santa Paws himself. The sausage dogs can groove to Christmas songs while gorging on unlimited puppuccinos and doggie treats.
While humans are allowed in for free, each dog must have an entry ticket, as an event is “for the whole family” with doggie photoshoots available.
Party Like a Dachshund also provides an opportunity for other dog owners to connect with others, while participating in games and fun activities. Local pet businesses will also be showcasing their products, including treats and accessories in time for Christmas.
The event follows the successful Party Like A Cockapoo, but this time it combines the joy of Christmas with the magic of owning a sausage dog.
To buy tickets or find out more about the event click HERE.