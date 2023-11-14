News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Dachshund owners invited to meet Santa Paws at special sausage dog party with unlimited puppuccinos and treats

Sausage dogs and their owners are being invited to ‘Party Like a Dachshund’ at a specially created event that will see pups invited to meet Santa Paws and enjoy a photoshoot.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Located at the Barton Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena, Bilsborrow Lane, Preston, this Saturday (November 18), the party is open to all dachshunds and their owners and includes an hour of off-lead play time in the indoor arena as well as a chance tt the real Santa Paws himself. The sausage dogs can groove to Christmas songs while gorging on unlimited puppuccinos and doggie treats.

While humans are allowed in for free, each dog must have an entry ticket, as an event is “for the whole family” with doggie photoshoots available.

Read More
Santa Dash: 22 brilliant pictures as 1,000 Santas turn out to support Derian Hou...
Sausage dogs and their owners are being invited to Party Like a Dachshund this Saturday (November 18) at Barton Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena in PrestonSausage dogs and their owners are being invited to Party Like a Dachshund this Saturday (November 18) at Barton Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena in Preston
Sausage dogs and their owners are being invited to Party Like a Dachshund this Saturday (November 18) at Barton Equestrian Centre Indoor Arena in Preston
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Party Like a Dachshund also provides an opportunity for other dog owners to connect with others, while participating in games and fun activities. Local pet businesses will also be showcasing their products, including treats and accessories in time for Christmas.

The event follows the successful Party Like A Cockapoo, but this time it combines the joy of Christmas with the magic of owning a sausage dog.

To buy tickets or find out more about the event click HERE.

Related topics:DachshundPreston