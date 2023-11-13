You would be forgiven for rubbing your eyes in disbelief last Saturday if you spotted 800 Santas around Chorley over the weekend, but this, in fact, was the case.

A sea of red could be seen for miles last Saturday (November 11) as thousands of people donned their Santa suits to march 15 miles all the way from Chorley to the top of Rivington Pike and back again as they took part in the seventh annual Jingle All the Way Santa Dash to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Organised by Derian House ambassador Neil Hailwood, 51, Jingle All the Way is now a Christmas calendar staple that sells-out months in advance and has so far raised over £200,000 for the hospice since it began.

Neil, who is from Chorley, began fundraising for Derian House Children’s Hospice in 2012 in memory of a friend’s son who died at an early age. Since then, he has walked, cycled, held online events, and hosted Jingle All The Way for the past six years.

He said: “Seeing the seventh Jingle All The Way for Derian House unfold as I had planned was quite emotional - we said it was going to be the best day ever and we think it was.

“Who would have thought we would one day see 1,000 Santas walk from Chorley to Rivington Pike and back to Chorley? To everyone who took part, you are all amazing and we can't thank you enough for choosing to get out of bed and dressed in red to make a difference to the children and families that really do need that support.”

He is aiming for this year’s donations to hit the £30,000 mark to celebrate Derian House’s 30th anniversary – and is almost there with a whopping £24,000!

Take a look at some of the pictures from the event.

To make a donation to Derian House click HERE.

Santa Dash for Derian House How many Santas can you count?

Santa Dash for Derian House Doing it for Derian House - Santas pose beside Rivington Pike

Santa Dash for Derian House Derian ambassador Neil Hailwood celebrates with a lot of Santas

Santa Dash for Derian House Riziah, 7, who visits Derian House, pictured with her mum Naomi Moazzeny and Derian mascot Danni