Crofters Hotel: council chiefs confirm they are investigating damage to grass verges in Garstang by builders

Both Lancashire County and Wyre council have say the other is ultimately responsible for policing activity around the former Crofters Hotel in Garstang.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT

Confusion surrounds how is responsible for complaints about damage to grass verges near the site of a famed Garstang hotel and wedding venue. Residents have complained builders working at the site to transform the Crofters Hotel into a care home are parking on the roadside, causing road safety issues and damage to the road side.

When approached by the Post, both Lancashire County Council and Wyre Council said the other was ultimately responsible, although the county council has said it will review repairs to the verges. Developers at the site say they will repair any torn up grass caused by their parking in the area.

The 25 room Crofters Hotel on the A6 Garstang bypass in Cabus closed its doors in August last year. Just a 20 minute drive from Preston and Lancaster, and a 30-minute drive from Blackpool and Morecambe, it was a popular venue for weddings and other functions.

The grass verges next to what was the Crofters hotel in Garstang.
What has Wyre Council said about the Crofters?

Wyre Council granted permission for the developer, LNT Care Developments, to build the 66-bedroom care home, and Lancashire County Council believe it is up to them to handle any parking issues.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst we appreciate the concerns, as it is the verges that have been affected; which are maintained by Lancashire County Council and are outside the boundary of the site, it is a highway matter not a planning matter. The authority responsible for highways including verges is Lancashire County Council.

“Wyre Council’s responsibility covers the site and up to the site boundaries. As the verges are outside of the boundaries of the site, Lancashire County Council are the authority that will be responsible for highway enforcement and reinstating any damage to verges.”

Residents are upset with the damage caused at the side of the development by contractor vehicles.
What did Lancashire County Council say?

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "The planning consent includes a Construction Management Plan during the development phase, which would regulate matters including vehicle parking for operatives and construction parking.

"The planning permission has been granted by Wyre Council, which would be the authority that would monitor any possible breaches to the development during the building phase, and this would cover parking matters.

The former hotel Crofters in Garstang after being demolished. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
“Our highways team received one complaint from a resident on this issue earlier this month and is looking into it. The planning permission includes a requirement for the developer to contact us regarding highway work and once this has happened, we will ensure the verge and any other damage be reinstated as part of this agreement."

What are residents saying?

One resident said: “I have emailed Wyre council, Garstang town council and the police regarding the situation of the development sites at the Crofters and near Bradshaws where it seems the developers do not understand that the A6 is a clearway and are allowing wagons to park whilst awaiting space to make deliveries.

“The situation at the Crofters is worse where contractors’ cars are parking on the footpath/verge and have completely wrecked the grass verge."

