In 2018, Loretta was in the garden when she heard Chewie barking frantically. She went inside to find partner Ray who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis slumped in his chair in respiratory arrest, with Chewie jumping on his chest with all his might.

By the time Loretta got Ray out of his chair, he was in cardiac arrest. Loretta carried out CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Explaining how she taught Chewie CPR, Loretta said: "We added this into other sit and stay commands and had him practice on our other dog Messi.

Loretta and Chewie with their rosette

Loretta Whiteley told the Post that it was a “totally mind blowing” experience to be a part of.

She added: “Sadly, we didn’t win, but he got an awesome Crufts finalist rosette that’s bigger than him!

"After the final there was a queue of people wanting their photographs taken with Chewie.”

Loretta with some of the other Crufts finalists

Five year old Yorkie cross Chewie was rescued and adopted by Loretta, 56 and Ray, 55, at 12 weeks old after being abandoned with his littermates and left for dead after being found half buried in a bag with their paws and mouths taped up.

Determined to care for him after his sad start to life Chewie fast became a very important family member, helping Ray with his confidence.

As Ray has had pneumonia six times, Loretta now works as his full-time carer.

Loretta entered Chewie into the Crufts competition after seeing a post for it and thought nothing else of it.

Some of the many finalists with their owners

She has two other rescue dogs from Romania - German Shepherd cross Sheba, and Border Collie cross Messi.

Since his life-saving act, Chewie, alongside Loretta and her friend, has helped to raise over £5,000 for animal charities and other pets in need.

Plans for a celebration party for the Crufts star are now underway.

“We’re still waiting for the field to dry out so we can plan his party,” Loretta added.

Tiring work being a famous pooch