Nicholas Stephen Kirkby, 32, Hendon Place, Ashton-on-Ribble: stole meat products worth £120 from Lidl.

Sentence: fined £120 and to pay £30 costs.

Liam John Donnelly, 32, Crowle Street, Preston: entered as a trespasser a building, namely Tessuti Scotts, stole therein a large quantity of designer men's clothing,men's accessories and iPads to the value of £6963.00.

Preston Magistrates' Court

Sentence: 15 weeks prison, suspended for 18 months, six month drug rehabilitation order, fined £100, compensation £125. Victim surcharge £128.

Nicola Jane Hooper, 49, Silverdale Drive, Ribbleton: assaulted Farrell McHugh by beating him.

Sentence: 18 month conditional discharge, £620 court costs, £22 victim surcharge, wooden post to be forfeited under Powers of Criminal Courts.

Gavin Peter Edgehill, 50, of no fixed address: Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment - Sentence: Fined £50.

Sean Howard, 25, of Little Lane Caravan Park, Wigan: driving in Longridge without insurance:

Sentence: Fined £281. surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

Rebecca Stockwell, 38, of Meadow Street, Wheelton: driving with excess alcohol.

Sentence: To remain in doors at Meadow Street from 11pm to 8am daily until May 1; costs £85, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Md Sajib Hossain: 30, of DICKSON ROAD BLACKPOOL: driving without due care and attention.

Sentence To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34. to pay costs of £110, driving record endorsed with five points.

Jessica Martha Adamson: 23, of Severn Street, Longridge: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone.

Sentence: to pay costs of £90.00, £135 finem, driving record endorsed with three points.

Andrei-fabian Filimon: 23, of Cemetery Road, Preston: failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely Audi, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Sentence: fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66t, o pay costs of £90, driving record endorsed with six points.

Josh Luke Guy, 29, of The Cresent, Poulton: driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone.

Sentence: fined £188, costs of £90, victim surcharge £34; three penalty points on driving licence.

Daniel Ryan Houghton, 35, Mountbatten Close, Ashton:driving at excess speed in a 30mph zone.

Sentence: fined £120, £34 victim surcharge, costs of £90, four penalty points on driving licence.

Michal Krzysztof Marczuk, 27, of Braddon Street, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 70mph zone, namely the M6.

Sentence: fined £220, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, three penalty points on driving licence.

Robert Marshall, 35, of King Street, Preston: driving at excess speed in a 3mph zone.

Sentence: fined £440, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £90, four penalty points on driving licence.

Joseph Daniel Ormond, 32, of Woodplumpton Lane, Preston: driving without insurance.