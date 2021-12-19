Couple who made Hesketh Bank community centre possible return for official opening of suite

Sue and Mike Ellis were welcomed to open the Ellis suite at the new Hesketh Bank Community Centre

Sue and Mike Ellis were welcomed to the new Hesketh Bank Community Centre to officially open the Ellis Suite named after them.

Trustees chose the name to recognise the hard work of the couple, who led the campaign to raise funds for the new building.

Chairman, Steve Kirby, said: “Without the amazing bid-writing skills of Mike and the fundraising ideas of Sue, this building would not be here today.

"The village and wider community that now uses the Centre owe the couple a great deal.”

He continued, “We are just sorry that Sue and Mike have since moved away to be closer to family and can’t enjoy the facility themselves, however we are glad they could come and see what they have achieved and be thanked in person.”

Sue and Mike said: “We are so pleased with how the redevelopment has worked out and that it is being well used”.

The new centre consists of two halls: the smaller Baldwin Room, which can hold up to 40, and the aforementioned, larger Ellis Suite, which can hold up to 120 people, up to 40, supported by the Birkby Lounge, a kitchen and bar to cater for all functions.