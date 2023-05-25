The Cake Lady on Liverpool Road in Hutton first opened in 2018, but yesterday (May, 25), the owner Gemma Catterall, also known as The Cake Lady, announced she was closing the store, citing issues with the cost of living crisis and supermarket competition.

Gemma, who is helped by Joanna Lough and Jayne Ashton, wrote: “Hi everyone, heartbroken to say the shop will be closing in August. We’ve had 5 great years, but the last few months or so have been tough, various reasons, cost of living, drop in customers visiting the shop, footfall, ingredient prices rocketing, supermarkets taking over the world just made it harder to keep the business up and running. It’s been the most stressful time but also the most rewarding, seeing your dream in action has been wonderful.

“Celebration cakes that are booked in are safe, don’t panic! I’ll be in touch re: collections.. I’m hoping to do weekend deliveries from September offering goody boxes etc so watch this space. We will still be taking cake orders from then too.

Popular cake store The Cake Lady is closing in August, pictured is owner Gemma Catterall.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to Joanna and Jayne who have worked their backsides off and made this dream come true.. supporting me, keeping me sane, putting up with my tears and stressful moments. A massive thank you to the customers that have supported me over these years, you regulars rock! Watch out for us popping up at markets in the future too. Please keep supporting us and other small businesses we really need you

"Will pop a final date of closure in a few weeks, until then. I thank you again”

Before opening the Hutton store, Gemma had run a successful cake business from her home in Penwortham.

Speaking to the Post in 2019, Gemma said: “I baked from home for four or five years before opening and everyone was saying ‘get a shop’, so I took the leap.

“I’m so glad I’ve done it - I just needed to get it out my system and do it. At the moment, it’s a success and while it’s hard going, it’s worth it.

“When it’s a passion, you enjoy it, and when it’s yours, you don’t mind working hard.”