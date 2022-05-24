Award-winning banquet Cosmo Authentic World Kitchen which offers an array of cuisines to customers all over the UK announced in 2012 it was opening a site in Preston.
And the following year a billboard poster announcing Preston Cosmo was “coming soon” appeared in the window of a shop in Church Street but despite the lengthy build-up, there is still no sign of it.
Here is a selection of Post readers’ thoughts on the 10 year delay.
Alan Adams: “Sounds to good to be true.”
Simon Gooch: “They planned to give discount to Guild Tramway users.”
Dave Kerrone: “Probs halted due to Preston councils inability to follow through on anything proposed other than unneeded roadworks right after one another.”
Chris Brewer: “I wonder if it will ever open.”
Dale Errock: “No sign of any building works starting.”
Barbara Warren Warren: “We had two Chinese all you could eat buffets that have closed down in Preston could definitely do with something like this that we could go to.”
Read More
Ellie Layton: “Azuma on Friargate has restarted their all you can eat buffet.”
Lisa Price: “Preston will only improve with an all u can eat Chinese! Hate it here without one.”
Louise Holden: “Been to the Derby one, really would like one here, was disappointed it was not built. Fingers crossed.”
Asif Mamun: “I think we all be gonna waiting a very long time for this so called restaurant.”
David Dobson: “Who would want to open in Preston?”
Steve Myerscough: “We'll be waiting a while by looks of it.”
Basia Oliwia Muszyńska jested saying: “What it’s 10 years old.”
Jade Vickery: “Remember seeing this every time we walked into college.”
Lisa Price: “The one buffet on St. George’s used to be so good should never have shut down.”
Paul Anthony Quinn: “Probably waiting for the “ Up in smoke “ tour to finish in Preston before making its home there.”
Nick Drydale: “Sister company of The Olive of Sinai on Ribbleton Lane.”