Award-winning banquet Cosmo Authentic World Kitchen which offers an array of cuisines to customers all over the UK announced in 2012 it was opening a site in Preston.

And the following year a billboard poster announcing Preston Cosmo was “coming soon” appeared in the window of a shop in Church Street but despite the lengthy build-up, there is still no sign of it.

Here is a selection of Post readers’ thoughts on the 10 year delay.

Cosmo Authentic World Kitchen is still advertising a site earmarked as 'coming soon' to Preston 10 years later

Alan Adams: “Sounds to good to be true.”

Simon Gooch: “They planned to give discount to Guild Tramway users.”

Dave Kerrone: “Probs halted due to Preston councils inability to follow through on anything proposed other than unneeded roadworks right after one another.”

Chris Brewer: “I wonder if it will ever open.”

Dale Errock: “No sign of any building works starting.”

Barbara Warren Warren: “We had two Chinese all you could eat buffets that have closed down in Preston could definitely do with something like this that we could go to.”

Ellie Layton: “Azuma on Friargate has restarted their all you can eat buffet.”

Lisa Price: “Preston will only improve with an all u can eat Chinese! Hate it here without one.”

Louise Holden: “Been to the Derby one, really would like one here, was disappointed it was not built. Fingers crossed.”

Asif Mamun: “I think we all be gonna waiting a very long time for this so called restaurant.”

David Dobson: “Who would want to open in Preston?”

Steve Myerscough: “We'll be waiting a while by looks of it.”

Basia Oliwia Muszyńska jested saying: “What it’s 10 years old.”

Jade Vickery: “Remember seeing this every time we walked into college.”

Lisa Price: “The one buffet on St. George’s used to be so good should never have shut down.”

Paul Anthony Quinn: “Probably waiting for the “ Up in smoke “ tour to finish in Preston before making its home there.”