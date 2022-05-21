Cosmo Authentic World Kitchen serves up a globally inspired menu described on its website as “food theatre” with live cooking stations, cocktails, desserts, a carvery, a deli, teppanyaki steaks and a Swiss milk chocolate fountain.

The award-winning banquet offers Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Italian, South American and British cuisines to customers all over the UK, including in London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The company announced in 2012 it was opening a site in Preston before further whetting foodies’ appetites the following year with a social media post.

And the following year a billboard poster announcing Preston Cosmo was “coming soon” appeared in the window of a shop in Church Street.

But despite the lengthy build-up, there no sign yet of a Cosmo dinner being served up in the city.

Cosmo’s 2013 Facebook post announcing its plans for the city continued to attract comment from hungry social media users, asking when their plans will come to fruition.

Coming soon? Cosmo have been announcing their imminent arrival in Church Street, Preston, for at least eight years.

The banqueting group secured permission in autumn 2012 to convert the former shops in Church Street into an eatery, and operations director Kan Koo claimed in Big Hospitality magazine that it was expanding to six new sites in 2013, including Preston.

The Manchester venue is a £1m restaurant in the heart of the city centre on the corner of Deansgate and Market Street, which offers more than 160 authentic dishes freshly served from eight live cooking stations.