The star-studded line up for Leyland’s Christmas lights on switch on have been announced.

Actor and Celebrity Big Brother winner Jack P Shepherd, who portrays the role of David Platt on ITV’s Coronation Street, plus former Liberty X member, winner of The Voice UK and front man for Wet Wet Wet Kevin Simm, have been announced as the special guests doing the honours of turning on Leyland’s Christmas Lights on for 2025.

L: Jack P Shepherd. R: Kevin Simm | Various

What can we expect from the Leyland switch on?

Hosted by South Ribble Borough Council in partnership with Leyland Town Team, the big event will take place on Saturday, November 29 on Hough Lane.

The fun day for all the family will be sponsored by Kitchen Doors Northwest, featuring Christmas market stalls, a brilliant line up of stage entertainment and children’s fairground rides, all leading up to the main event taking place at 5.30pm.

The Christmas markets will open at 12pm, with stage entertainment from 1.30pm.

Visitors can enjoy performances from the likes of entertainer Lionel Vinyl, comedian Karl Porter and local musical talent.

What has been said about the Leyland switch on?

Councillor Matthew Farnworth, South Ribble Borough Cabinet member for Parks, Events and Culture said: “We’re so excited for the big Christmas lights switch on this year, it’s a fantastic event to bring the community together, support local business and get the festive celebrations underway in Leyland.

“Working together with Leyland Town Team, we look forward to putting on a fun day out for all, showcasing great entertainment and local talent on stage and seeing everyone enjoying themselves on the day”

Martin Carlin, chair of Leyland Town Team said, “Now in our 11th year, we try to make it bigger & better each year. We’re so thrilled and delighted to bring to Leyland both Jack P Shepherd, Coronation street actor and Celebrity Big Brother winner, and Kevin Simm, ex Liberty X, winner of The Voice UK and front man for Wet Wet Wet.

“The team have been working hard to make it a day to remember to bring the community together and to help the local economy. We also have more fantastic acts to be revealed, including local artists.”

A scene from a previous Leyland Christmas lights switch on

Where can I park?

Free parking will be available for the event on Ecroyd Street car park, Sumner Street car park, King Street car park and Churchill Way car park.

Hough Lane will be closed from 6am to 10pm on the day of the event.

What else is on?

The local, Leyland Cross Christmas Light Switch on will take place the night before on Friday 28 November from 6pm to 7.30pm with free refreshments and mince pies available in St Andrews Church.

For the latest information and full stage entertainment line up visit discoversouthribble.co.uk/lightupleyland or follow social media channels @southribblebc