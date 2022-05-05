Actors Andy Whyment, Sam Aston and Alan Halsall will be taking to the pitch at Chorley FC’s Victory Park ground on Sunday to help to raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the Len Johnrose Trust.

Besides the Corrie trio, the celebrity team includes Romeo, Damon, Darren and Tony from Hollyoaks (Owen Warner, Jacob Roberts, Ashely Taylor Dawson and Nick Pickard) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) from Emmerdale.

Lining up opposite them will be former Blackburn Rovers stars Colin Hendry and Kevin Gallacher, Preston North End ex-first team players Lee Cartwright and Graeme Atkinson, Burnley FC old boys Dean West and Stephen Jones and Brett Ormerod, who played for Accrington Stanley and Blackpool FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Maclure Memorial Football Match, Waterloo Road v TV Allstars XI: Coronation Street pair Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland, and Sam Aston, who plays Chesney Battersby-Brown, in action for the TV Allstars

The match between the Jet 2 TV All Stars and the Rosemere Legends kicks off at 2pm and has been organised by Whittle-le-Woods football fan and chef Ian Crowther, Chorley’s Tony Cartwright and former soldier Damian Chamberlain, of Oswaldtwistle, who is also player manager of the Blackburn-based Poppy-Mai FC first team.

Ian, a cancer survivor, is hoping to replicate the success of the game he and Damian organised last May when a team of former local pros played against a ‘best of local leagues’ XI in a match at AFC Darwen’s ground. It raised more than £4,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation but this time around, all proceeds will be split equally with the Len Johnrose Trust.

It is raising funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease and to help former pro footballer Len Johnrose and his family as he battles to live his life as full possible while suffering from the disease.

Coronation Street's Tyrone aka Alan Halsall will be taking part in the charity football match

Defensive midfielder Len played for Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Preston North End during his professional career, which spanned almost 20 years.