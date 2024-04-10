Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 28-year-old, who plays Bethany Platt in ITV’s Coronation Street, took to her Instagram last night to make a rather strange revelation.

Lying in bed on her Instagram story, the mum of one started her video with a question for her 560k followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy, who was sporting a green lounge top and fluffy yellow headband said: “This is really weird and really random but if you watch TikTok or like reels or whatever, are there any like really random, niche things that you search for, that you watch all the time?”

The soap star then revealed her own weird TikTok obsessions as she continued: “I was talking to my friend about this before because she was saying that she likes watching the jacket potatoes and my two things that I watch and search for all the time are clips of Ozzy Osbourne - I don’t know why, I’m just obsessed with clips of Ozzy Osbourne when they did their like reality show the Osbournes- and the second one, is watching this guy like shave cow’s hooves.”

Lancashire actress Lucy Fallon has revealed her weird TikTok obsessions on Instagram. Credit: Getty and @lucyfallonx on Instagram.

Beginning to laugh, Lucy added: “They get to like a cavity and all this stuff comes out! Yeah, Ozzy Osbourne and cow hooves, what are your niche things that you like to watch?”

In her following Instagram stories, the actress then shared an example of a clip from The Osbournes, writing “obsessed xxx” in the overlay text, and a screenshot of a TikTok account called ‘Nate the Hoof Guy’.

Read More Helen Flanagan meets Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight and PNE player Andrew Hughes's adorable baby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from using her Instagram stories to make strange confessions, Lucy has also been sharing her excitement for the premier of her latest TV programme ‘Drama Queens’.

Set to launch on ITVBe and ITVX at 9pm tonight, the new reality show focuses on the lives of soap stars and also features Ellie Leach (Coronation Street), Jorgie Porter (Hollyoaks), Rita Simon (Eastenders and Hollyoaks), singer Jamelia (Hollyoaks), Amy Walsh (Emmerdale), Laura Norton (Emmerdale), Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale) and Brooke Vincent (Coronation Street).

In one story post Lucy shared a meme video of a man dressing up like royalty in order to watch the programme and in the overlay text she wrote “slay x”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another post, Lucy shared a gift she had received from the Drama Queen’s press team of a framed photograph of the cast alongside a clock counting down to the premier time.