Concern growing for missing Haslingden man who missed court date

Paul Gandy was last seen heading along Broadway after leaving an address in the Rydal Road area at around 10.40am yesterday (July 5).

Officers said the 58-year-old should have appeared at Manchester Crown Court recently but failed to attend.

"We are also concerned for his welfare, so we urgently need to trace him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Paul is described as having grey hair which is thinning on top and is of slim build.

He was last seen wearing a white/ cream anorak-type jacket, blue pants and possibly some walking boots.

Paul has links to Manchester.

Anyone with information should call 101 or 01282 472123, quoting reference number 784 of July 5.

