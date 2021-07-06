Police launch murder investigation after woman found dead in Nelson

Police were called shortly after 10pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance at an address in Roberts Street.

Officers attended and found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, with serious head injuries.

They were both taken to the Royal Preston Hospital, but this evening Ishrat Ahmed (52) died.

Ishrat Ahmed

The man, aged 55, remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 58-year-old man from Nelson arrested a short time after the incident is now being detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Det. Chief Insp. Al Davies, of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with Mrs Ahmed’s family at this incredibly distressing time. We continue to have Family Liaison Officers working with them.

“Given this sad development, our focus has now shifted to a murder investigation and so I am renewing my appeal to anyone with information about what happened or why, to get in touch.

“We know that there has been a lot of discussion and some concern within the community, which has led to some rumour. I ask for the sake of Mrs Ahmed’s family, people do not share these comments on social media and instead, if they think they know something, speak to the police.

“We will continue to have extra patrols out and about in the area over the next few days and should anyone have concerns, or information, please approach an officer.

“Again, I would like to thank the community for their co-operation and support during our enquiries so far.”