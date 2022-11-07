Companion Homecare on Garstang Road, which provides personal care to people living in their own houses and flats, received a 'requires improvement' rating for its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last month. At the time of this inspection 91 people were receiving regulated personal care and support from the service. Last week the regulator published its report which revealed that, while the service was rated as good in the effective, caring and responsive aspects, it fell short in the safety and well-led parts - both of which were deemed as needing improvement. Breaches were identified by the health watchdog in relation to the safe management of medicines and that the provider of the service had not always notified the CQC of incidents that had happened.

In the safety category not all risks relating to people's needs had been identified and assessment records did not always provide a detailed plan for managing these risks. In their report inspectors said: "We were not fully reassured that measures were in place to manage and mitigate risks associated with diabetes, moving and handling. While the provider had systems in place to record accidents and incidents, there was evidence that action had been taken to appropriately deal with them. Guidance for staff to follow when administering as and when required medicines was not always available. This meant people could be at risk that medicines were not effective, or they received more than required to manage their health needs." While, no evidence was found that people had been harmed, it was noted that the timing of people's visits for administering time specific medicines was not always in line with prescribed instructions or safely managing people's health conditions such as diabetes. People's records were not always clear as to whether their medicines were prompted or administered by staff.

In the well-led aspect systems and processes in place did not always support the delivery of safe and high-quality care. The inspection further read: "We found some documentation in care plans and risk assessments was not always completed in full. This meant we could not be fully reassured that staff could take appropriate actions to avoid the risks of potential harm. People's visit times were not audited or analysed to see where improvements could be made. The provider and manager had taken appropriate actions to address problems as and when they arise. However, there was no evidence to show how the service had learned or implemented any changes to ensure incidents were not repeated.

"The provider had not always submitted statutory notifications to notify CQC of allegations of abuse and/or incidents that had happened. We recommend the provider ensures systems are in place to identify when statutory notifications are required to be submitted."

As a result of the inspection, an action plan from the provider has been requested to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety which will help inform for the next inspection.