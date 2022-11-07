The light welterweight boxing star Jack ‘El Gato’ Catterall is seen in many people’s eyes as the undisputed champion at light-welterweight after his controversial defeat to Josh Taylor in February earlier this year, with many pundits and experts stating that Jack had comfortably won the fight. He will join Britain’s Got Talent actor and comedian Steve Royle for the festivities and light up Chorley Town Centre on Sunday, November 20. Steve, who came third on the ITV talent show, is a "Gillard award" winning presenter on BBC Radio Lancashire. He is also a regular headline act at The Comedy Store and has appeared on TV shows including Phoenix Nights, Max And Paddy's Road To Nowhere and Peter Kay's Britain's Got The Pop Factor. This year the big light switch on will be presented by Rock FM’s Joel Ross and will see performances from local acts with tributes to Suggs and Freddie Mercury. Totally Locally Chorley’s much-loved markets will also be back from 10am with entertainment on stage from 1pm.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “What a lineup. It’s so great to have such incredible names come along to Chorley to turn the Christmas lights on and to get us all in the festive spirit. The big light switch on is always a brilliant day and this year will be no exception. Forget about the big city switch ons, Chorley is the place to be. This will be the kickoff event for our Christmas activities - our grottos, and winter wonderland - and I can’t wait to see all of you there. Come along, have fun and support local this Christmas!”

Boxer Jack Catterall will switch on Chorley's Christmas lights

The event will run from 10am until 6pm, with stalls opening at 10am and entertainment starting at 1pm. The lights will be switched on at 5pm with stalls closing at 6pm. Last year’s Olympic stars Holly Bradshaw and Olivia Broome turned on Chorley's Christmas lights. Road closures will be in place which will be signposted ahead of the event and free parking will be available at town centre car parks.

Jack will be joined at Chorley's Christmas switch on by comedian and Britain's Got Talent star Steve Royle

Jack Catterall (left) in action against Josh Taylor in the junior welterweight bout at the OVO Hydro, Glasgow

