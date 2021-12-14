Community to honour life of Preston baby boy who died suddenly with poignant balloon release

Lachlan Hargreaves was just 4-months-old when he tragically passed away at home in Fazackerley Street on Tuesday, December 7.

Paramedics were called to the home at 8.10am after baby Lachlan was found unresponsive, but despite their best efforts they were unable to save him.

His heartbroken mum and dad, Stacey Hargreaves and Jake Danson, were told their son likely died of sudden infant death syndrome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lachlan Hargreaves was just 4-months-old when he tragically passed away at home in Fazackerley Street (Photo by Stacey Hargreaves)

Dozens of blue balloons are set to be released in Lachlan's memory in Fazackerley Street on Wednesday (December 15) at 7pm.

Local food bank founder Chris Murray, who helped organise the event, said: "Everyone is invited to the release, and as a city, I know the death of baby Lachlan has left a whole in all our hearts

"The release has been organised to give this baby boy the show of love he deserves but also to show the family that they are not alone."

Anyone who wished to attend was asked to bring their own blue balloons if possible to help honour Lachlan's life alongside his family.

The heartbroken family of Lachlan Hargreaves say their baby boy died of sudden infant death syndrome (Photo by Stacey Hargreaves)

Chris, who runs Ashton-based community support group Here for Humanity, also launched a fundraiser after learning of the tragedy.

The money will help the young family cover funeral costs and help support Stacey and Jake - who have three young daughters - through the difficult months ahead.

Nearly 135 people have kindly donated so far, with more than £2,270 raised to support the couple and their girls.

"The family have been extremely overwhelmed by the community reaction, and the support that has arisen from this tragic incident," Chris added.

"From the people donating money to the people leaving flowers on their front door, you are all beautiful

"Each and every one of you has made an unbearable situation a little less ugly, and together, we have really shown the family some real community spirit."

If you would like to make a donation, visit the Go Fund Me page by clicking HERE.

Paying tribute to her nephew, Lachlan's aunt, Charlotte Hargreaves, said: "Lachlan Jake Paul Hargreaves was the happiest, most beautiful baby.

"Sadly, he's lost his life to infant death syndrome, so we're doing this for my sister and brother-in-law to help towards the cost of his funeral and to make life easier for them.

"They have three other little beauties, and any donations will be a huge help to them. Thank you."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.